As part of the Kingdom's journey towards achieving comprehensive development, special importance has long been attributed to investing in human resources. Therefore, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken a strategic direction towards developing human resources and towards administrative development through educational and training institutions.

As a result of the Kingdom’s efforts, many highly-competent talents and experts in academic and administrative fields have emerged and made a name for themselves by serving their country.

One of these highly regarded talents is Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi, member of the Shura Council. Yesterday, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order appointing Dr. Hanan as assistant to the president of the Shura Council.

Read more: Who is Dr. Hanan al-Ahmadi, Saudi Arabia’s new Assistant Speaker of Shura Council?

Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi is armed with a rich administrative experience as well as a distinguished academic background. She is known for her gravitas, and dedication and graciousness. She often relies on her objective critical thinking and scientific methodology to handle most matters, and she has mastered the art of dialogue.

These are not mere observations, everything I have mentioned so far is based on my personal experience with her. We have worked together in the Institute of Public Administration, as well as in the Saudi Management Association. Her invaluable experience in the field of economics and health management, has enabled her to achieve great accomplishments.

Saudi women and men, members of the Saudi Shura Council, attend a session chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. (Reuters)

She was an Associate Professor of Health Administration at the Institute of Public Administration, then the Director General of the women’s branch of the Institute of Public Administration.

She also served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Riyadh Economic Forum, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Management Association, and a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Public Administration, in addition to her membership in the Shura Council for a period of seven years. She has written several research papers, books, articles and scientific reports in her field of specialization.

Upon examining this long and impressive career, we can clearly see Dr. Hanan’s high-level of administrative competence. This level of competence, that is shared by many of this nation’s citizens, is a reflection of the Kingdom’s unwavering dedication towards elevating the development process.

The Kingdom spared no effort and invested heavily in developing its human resources. Right now, the Kingdom is reaping the benefits of this investment, and we are witnessing remarkable leaders and competent talents in various fields rise to the challenge after being entrusted with great responsibilities.

So, on this occasion, I would like to congratulate Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi for gaining the trust of our wise leadership. I personally have great faith in her ability to excel and bring true value to the council, and I wish her further well-deserved success.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, al-Riyadh.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia issues several royal decrees, introduces new ministries

Saudi Arabia restructures Shura Council, Council of Senior Scholars: Royal Decree

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decrees, appoints Foreign Affairs deputy

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 KSA 16:51 - GMT 13:51