Dubai introduces new design for car license plates of classic cars

Dubai has introduced a new design for the license plates of classic vehicles inspired by those used in the emirates in the 1980s, according to the city’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The new plates will be markedly different from the current brown version, with the color scheme of the newly designed plates dominated by yellow and with designs aligned with Dubai’s current standard vehicles plates.

The new designs come under the directives of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"With the new design, the plates can be clearly and easily read from a distance. The design has two distinct elements - the words Dubai and Classic are written in both Arabic and English on a yellow background, while the number is written on a white background. RTA will start issuing the new plates for classic vehicles to interested owners from November 2020. Requests can be placed either through RTA’s website or the customer happiness centre in Deira," said Mattar Mohammed al-Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

"The new design meets all the required technical standards. The plates have a touch of luxury and feature innovative digital printing. Moreover, they are not affected by different climate conditions," he added.

According to a news report from the Emirates News Agency, a vehicle as classic must be over 30 years old and meet technical testing requirements to qualify as a classic.

