Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel

Raghad Saddam Hussein has recounted her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel al-Majid, the second cousin of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

In the second part of a series on interviews with Saddam Hussein’s eldest daughter, Raghad focused on her childhood and her marriage to Kamel, who had defected along with his wife and brother to Jordan before in 1995 before returning a year later and meeting his fate after he was deemed a traitor.

Raghad Saddam Hussein and Rana Saddam Hussein would both also return to Iraq with their husbands and children. Upon their return, their father would force both husbands to divorce the Hussein sisters.

Reports had indicated in the past that Saddam personally ordered the killings of his sons-in-law, but Raghad had insisted that it was a clan decision to have them assassinated.

“I was very hurt… very much perhaps more than what you can imagine. The decision was a clan decision,” she told Al Arabiya.

In the first part of a multi-series interview with Hussein, the daughter of late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein said the topic of “dividing Iraq has become one of the options on the political scene," stressing that "each stage has its requirements except for dividing the homeland.”

She also considered that the time of her father’s rule was a “glorious time for Iraq” but also acknowledged that it had been treated harshly in certain cases.

Raghad Saddam Hussein has been a polarizing figure in her homeland. In 2018, Iraqi authorities had named her on top of the country’s most-wanted list. At the time, she had said she would vow to confront all those who “insult her” by suing them back. Iraqi security services at the time had published the names of 60 people wanted on suspicion of belonging to ISIS, al-Qaeda, or the Baath Party of late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Following the invasion of Iraq by the United States and the eventual capture, arrest, and execution of her father, Raghad described that time as the most difficult part of her life. At first, she had fled to Syria and then eventually settled in Jordan where she remains until today with her family.

