Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture achieves workplace gender balance

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture said it has achieved a gender balance of 50 percent in the workplace with many women holding key roles.

According to an interview given to Asharq al-Awsat, Dur Kattan, the General Director of Communication and Media at the Ministry of Culture, said the ministry’s mission of women empowerment is in tandem with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 program.

Vision 2030 seeks to “empower everyone; men and women. I am lucky to live in these supportive, inspiring and motivational circumstances, with men and women of my generation,” Kattan was quoted as saying by Asharq al-Aswat’s sister English flagship newspaper Arab News.

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture said that the latest figures showed that women make up 35 percent of the workforce in the Kingdom, with 38 percent of women making up the public sector and 32 percent of the private one.

Women also hold the top and key roles at the Ministry of Culture, with the likes of Dr. Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission; Noha Qattan, Executive Director of National Partnerships and Development at Ministry of Culture; Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission; Dur Kattan, General Director of Communication and Media at the Ministry of Culture; and Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Authority.

“I think that women empowerment is very important,” Al-Sulaiman was quoted as saying by Arab News. “Women must have their space and voice and disseminate their own culture, as individuals or as members of the female community, and women have an influential presence in the Saudi cultural scene.”

