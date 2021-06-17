Experts help injured sea turtles back into Dubai sea

The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project was launched in 2004 at Burj al-Arab and aims to care, protect and rehabilitate sick and injured turtles.

Of the seven species of turtles swimming in the world’s oceans, five can be found in the United Arab Emirates including Hawksbill, Green, Loggerhead and Olive Ridley.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Hawksbill population is critically endangered.

Some turtles are injured due to entanglement or ingestion of plastic waste discarded into the sea. Young turtles suffer when the sea is colder in this region, with most sick turtles being taken into the sanctuary during the winter months of December, January and February.

Efforts are also well underway in Abu Dhabi, as turtles are rescued at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, where the team led by the resort’s Marine and Environment Manager, take measures to protect turtle nests and help turtles in need on Saadiyat Island.

After completing their treatments, the turtles are relocated to the turtle lagoon at Jumeirah Al Naseem, to ensure their sustained positive progress, as part of the final stage of their rehabilitation.

