Upcoming Saudi Dakar Rally attracts drivers from 70 different nationalities

Saudi Arabia is hosting the third consecutive edition of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2022, attracting drivers from 70 different nationalities, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi Dakar Rally this year is the largest in terms of the number of participants, SPA said.

The number of participants in this year’s rally is evidence of the confidence in the Kingdom’s ability and the determination of its people to host and organize large global events, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Federation of Cars and Motorcycles and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Motorsports Company, Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Abdullah al-Faisal, said.

The majority of participants in the upcoming Saudi Dakar Rally are drivers from France, followed by Spain, Holland, Italy and the Czech Republic, SPA reported.

The rally will start in Saudi Arabia’s Hail region on January 1, 2022, where drivers will head to the capital Riyadh, and will move on to more challenging terrain in the Kingdom’s sandy dunes in order to finally reach Jeddah on January 14.

