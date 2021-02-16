.
.
.
.
Language

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper for glorifying terrorism

Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel poses at the University of Lleida on February 15, 2021. (AFP)
Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel poses at the University of Lleida on February 15, 2021. (AFP)

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper for glorifying terrorism

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Lleida

Published: Updated:

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being sentenced to jail on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his lyrics.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pablo Hasel and a group of his supporters had taken refuge the previous day in the university in the northeastern town of Lleida. He had had until last Friday to hand himself over to the police to serve a nine-month sentence.

He was convicted in 2018 over lyrics and tweets that included references to banned guerrilla groups, compared a court to Nazis and called former king Juan Carlos a mafia boss.

More than 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodovar, actor Javier Bardem and singer Joan Manuel Serrat, signed a petition against Hasel’s jailing, and the case led the government to announce some easing of restrictions on free speech.

Read more:

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s father killed in hit-and-run in New York

Catalonia's separatists win majority in Spain’s regional election

Oriol Junqueras, a jailed separatist who is now key to Spain's future

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

GCC Jewish communities form regional alliance; plan to establish Jewish court GCC Jewish communities form regional alliance; plan to establish Jewish court
WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024 Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024
Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min
Saudi Arabia shuts down eight mosques after COVID-19 infections detected Saudi Arabia shuts down eight mosques after COVID-19 infections detected
Palestinians accuse Israel of preventing coronavirus vaccine transfer to Gaza Palestinians accuse Israel of preventing coronavirus vaccine transfer to Gaza

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More