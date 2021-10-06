.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Protester with climate change banner crashes Louis Vuitton show, tackled by security

  • Font
An activist walks on the ramp with a banner that says “Overconsumption = Extinction” as she crashes the designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on October 5, 2021. (Reuters)
An activist walks on the ramp with a banner that says “Overconsumption = Extinction” as she crashes the designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on October 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Protester with climate change banner crashes Louis Vuitton show, tackled by security

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

A protester disrupted a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday by walking down the catwalk with a banner condemning the impact of excessive consumption on the environment.

Carrying a sign reading “overconsumption = extinction,” the woman representing Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion marched down the same path as the models, causing a stir in the audience, a Reuters witness said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the front row, French cinema stars Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert hardly flinched, while some members of the Arnault clan, seated next to LVMH chief executive officer and chairman Bernard Arnault, glanced at each other.

The protester was wrestled to the ground by security before being led away.

The disruption hardly interrupted the flow of models who charged down the cobblestoned runway in a corridor of the Louvre to dramatic organ music punctuated with bell tolls.

The show itself had a punk flavor, with sleeves ripped off suit jackets, leaving arms bare, and accessories including studded boots and chainmail headpieces.

Amis de la Terre France said it targeted the LVMH-owned label to throw a spotlight on the issue of overconsumption.

“LVMH is the world leader of luxury and has a responsibility when it comes to trends that push the textile industry to constantly renew collection faster and produce more,” Alma Dufour, a group spokesperson, told Reuters.

Read more: Greenpeace activist paragliders land on ECB building in climate protest

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More