Saudi Arabia hosts Jimmy Fashion International event featuring 18 designers

Saudi fashion designers were elated their work can now be showcased in the Kingdom, which hosted an international fashion show in the capital.

Designers gathered in Riyadh to showcase their latest designs, a mix of culture and modernism.

The Jimmy Fashion Show, which included work of 18 designers, took place for the first time in Riyadh on August 25.

Saudi designers faced lots of difficulties in the past before easing restrictions in the kingdom, having to travel abroad to showcase their work.

“It wasn’t easy to achieve what we have achieved; we went through a lot of different phases [to get to where we are today]. Today, everyone will get to know us, hear us, see our fashion, how creative we are, and that we can make Saudi brands,” said Saudi designer Amal Ahmad.

“I was wishing for this to happen for years. I started in 2003 and honestly, there were difficulties; we had to travel abroad so we can prove ourselves, it’s a beautiful thing that now we have this [show] in Saudi,” Saudi Designer, Najla al-Mansour, said.

“I didn’t expect that we could reach this level, this is something great and powerful. I think the local designers can compete with international designers,” said Saudi citizen Nasreen al-Oulagi.

The Jimmy Fashion Show was launched by Saudi designer Jamal Ashour, in a bid to make a platform that could spotlight local designers.

“Jimmy International Fashion Show supports all designers with the spirit of bonding to get to an international level and achieve something that satisfies the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Ashour said.

Rapid social changes under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, like lifting bans on women driving, reducing gender segregation, and allowing certain forms of public entertainment, has in recent years allowed for such events in the kingdom.

