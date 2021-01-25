Facebook to provide data-driven elections ads to researchers

Facebook said on Monday it would provide academic researchers information on how political ads were targeted in the lead-up to the presidential election in the United States last year.
The social media giant said the data would include targeting criteria, such as location and interests, selected by advertisers running social issue, electoral or political ads.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Academics and researchers can apply for access to this information through the Facebook Open Research & Transparency (FORT) platform on Feb. 1, Facebook said in a blog post, adding that the data package would cover more than a million ads that ran between Aug. 3 and Nov. 3.
Both Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google have currently paused political ads after the presidential election as part of measures to police misinformation and other abuses.
Read more:
Trump lawyer Giuliani faces $1.3 bln lawsuit over ‘big lie’ election fraud claims
US Elections: Glitches allow banned Facebook election ads to recirculate
Facebook has no plans to lift ban on Trump accounts, says Sandberg
Top Republican McConnell says Twitter ban on political ads undermines free speech
Facebook to stop running political ads after US polls close
Facebook removes Trump campaign ads as social media electoral tensions rise
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 22:44 - GMT 19:44