Emirati social media star Money Kicks loses professional boxing debut in Saudi Arabia

Emirati boxer and social media star Rashed Belhasa lost his first-ever professional boxing match against Traycho Georgiev at the Rage on the Red Sea event in Jeddah on Saturday.

The 20-year-old son of billionaire businessman Saif Rashed lost by split decision to the 29-year-old Bulgarian Traycho, who recorded his first professional win after three losses by knockout and technical knockout.

Belhasa spent the days before his fight attending the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca.

The influencer, who first built a large following on YouTube and Instagram by showing off his sneaker collection, had his first amateur bout in July 2021 against fellow influencer Anas Elshayeb in Dubai. Belhasa won the bout by unanimous decision.

The Rage on the Red Sea at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City is headlined by the heavyweight championship fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is due to defend his WBA ‘Super,’ IBF, WBO, and IBO belts against the man he won them from in September of 2021.

The Ukrainian champion secured a free broadcast of the fight in his home country, which is ravaged by war.

He offered to pay organizers Skills Challenge Entertainment for the rights, but the Saudi company allowed the free broadcast to go ahead without accepting any payment, according to Usyk’s manager.

The event will feature several firsts for boxing in Saudi Arabia.

Ramla Ali versus Crystal Garcia Nova will be the first-ever professional women’s boxing match held in the Kingdom.

Ziyad al-Maayouf, who was born to a Saudi father and Egyptian mother in New York, will also become the first Saudi professional boxer when he makes his debut against Jose Alatorre.

