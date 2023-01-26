Al Ittihad takes the lead against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup semi-final
Al Ittihad took the lead against Crisitnao Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Super Cup semi-final at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday.
Forward Romarinho scored the opening goal for Al Ittihad, putting them ahead 1-0.
Developing.
