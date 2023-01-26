Theme
Al Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is marked by Al Ittihad’s Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi (R) during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 26, 2023. (AFP)
Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is marked by Al Ittihad's Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi (R) during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 26, 2023. (AFP)

Al Ittihad takes the lead against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup semi-final

Al Arabiya English
Al Ittihad took the lead against Crisitnao Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Super Cup semi-final at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday.

Forward Romarinho scored the opening goal for Al Ittihad, putting them ahead 1-0.

Developing.

