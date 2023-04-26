Achraf Hakimi ex-wife demands $11 mln to settle divorce, suing player for fraud

Hiba Abouk is demanding $11 million (10 million euros) from Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi to settle their divorce while he has offered her only $2.2 million (2 million euros), Spanish daily Marca reported on Monday.

The Spanish model has also decided to file a lawsuit against Hakimi for “fraud and mismanagement of their marital assets” after she discovered that the footballer’s entire fortune is under his mother’s name, Marca added citing La Vanguardia.

According to the report, Hakimi’s mother broke her silence on the matter and claimed she did not know that Hakimi had transferred everything under her name.

“My son did not inform me of the transfer of his fortune. If he has taken any action to protect himself, I have no knowledge of it,” she reportedly said.

“But... what is the problem if it were true? If my son doesn’t do that, he won’t be able to get rid of that woman.”

Earlier in April, Marca reported that Abouk failed to acquire half of Hakimi’s fortune as he reportedly had nothing under his name.

The Paris Saint Germain player is facing preliminary charges of rape after a 24-year-old woman accused him of rape in February.

Police opened an investigation into the matter even though the alleged victim told them that she only wanted to “make a statement of rape,” without filing an official complaint.

Last month, Abouk broke her silence for the first time on the rape allegations against Hakimi and said she would always stand by the side of victims.

She also said that she decided to separate from Hakimi before he was indicted with rape but did not explain the reason behind the separation.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Abouk spoke about the divorce and acknowledged that some days were more difficult than others.

She said, however, that she has shown herself to be strong, adding that the priority amid what’s happening is the well-being of her two children.

“There are days when I’m fine and others when you have to know how to deal with the blows and make decisions that are sometimes complicated,” she said.

“My priority is not my career, it’s my little family, it is my children, and my happiness comes first by being with them and seeing them grow up instead of going away to film for six months,” Abouk added.

