Formula 1 cancels Italy’s Imola Grand Prix after torrential rains, flood

Formula 1 has canceled the Grand Prix scheduled to take place in Imola, northern Italy, this weekend after the region was hit by torrential rains and flooding.

The decision was taken following discussions with the president of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile and local authorities, including relevant ministers, the city’s mayor and the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, F1 said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

An estimated 120,000 people were expected to travel to the region. Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula 1, called the events a “tragedy” for Imola and the wider Emilia Romagna region.

“The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation,” Domenicali said.

