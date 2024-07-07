Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Apr 1, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; John Cena during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
John Cena during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium, April 1, 2023. (Reuters)

John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, WWE says

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

US wrestling superstar and actor John Cena announced retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,” WWE said.

Cena, 47, joined the WWE in 2001 and is seen as one of its best wrestlers. He is a 16-time WWE champion.

With Reuters

Read more:

John Cena on how he learned to stop worrying and love being a movie star

John Cena and WWE stars return to Saudi Arabia

WWE ring mat to feature Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime brand in new deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size