John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, WWE says

1 min read

US wrestling superstar and actor John Cena announced retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,” WWE said.



Cena, 47, joined the WWE in 2001 and is seen as one of its best wrestlers. He is a 16-time WWE champion.



With Reuters



Read more:

John Cena on how he learned to stop worrying and love being a movie star



John Cena and WWE stars return to Saudi Arabia



WWE ring mat to feature Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime brand in new deal