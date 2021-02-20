.
.
.
.
Wall Street Charging Bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica dies aged 80: Reports

‘Charging Bull’ artist Arturo Di Modica (C) attends the 2020 Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden Madison Square Garden on January 4, 2020 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)
‘Charging Bull’ artist Arturo Di Modica (C) attends the 2020 Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden Madison Square Garden on January 4, 2020 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Reuters

Arturo Di Modica, the sculptor of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” statue has died in his home town of Vittoria, Sicily, Italian media reported on Saturday, citing friends of the Italian artist.

Di Modica, who recently turned 80, had been fighting cancer for many years, La Repubblica daily said.

Located in Bowling Green at the heart of Manhattan’s financial district, the 7,100-pound sculpture, Di Modica’s most famous, became a symbol of New York City.

People walk along Broadway as they pass the Wall Street Charging Bull statue on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)
Originally appearing as guerrilla art, it was unofficially installed in front of the New York Stock Exchange by Di Modica in 1989 and intended to convey the fighting spirit of the United States and of New York.

After police seized the sculpture, public outcry led the city’s parks department to reinstall it days later at its current location nearby.

