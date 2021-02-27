.
.
.
.
Language

Rooster kills Indian owner with cockfight blade

A file photo shows a traditional cockfight in the Morigaon district of Assam, some 60 km from Guwahati, India, January 20, 2017. (Biju Boro/AFP)
A file photo shows a traditional cockfight in India. (Biju Boro/AFP)

Rooster kills Indian owner with cockfight blade

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organizers of the event, police said Saturday.

The bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man’s groin as it tried to escape, officers said.

The victim died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state earlier this week, local police officer B. Jeevan told AFP.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The man was among 16 people organizing the cockfight in the village of Lothunur when the freak accident took place, Jeevan said.

The rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm.

“We are searching for the other 15 people involved in organizing the illegal fight,” Jeevan said.

They could face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and hosting a cockfight.

Cockfights are banned but still common in rural areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha states – particularly around the Hindu festival of Sankranti.

Specially-bred roosters have 7.5-centimeter (three-inch) knives or blades tethered to their legs and punters bet on who will win the gruesome fight.

Thousands of roosters die each year in the battles which, despite the efforts of animal rights groups, attract large crowds.

Read more:

Lady Gaga’s two stolen dogs turned over to police after violent abduction

Mystery illness in India: Doctors find lead, nickel in blood samples

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise
Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers  Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers 

Top Content

Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’ Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More