British model Kate Moss says Johnny Depp never threw her down any stairs
British model Kate Moss on Wednesday dismissed reports that her former boyfriend Johnny Depp once threw her down a flight of stairs, saying it never happened.
“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” said Moss, who was testifying as a witness at Depp’s defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.
The 58-year-old Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Heard, 36, did not name the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.
The Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.
Heard, during her testimony earlier this month, mentioned a reported incident in which Depp was alleged to have pushed his former girlfriend Moss down a flight of stairs.
That reference provided an opening to Depp’s lawyers to call Moss as a witness to address the allegation and she testified by video link from Gloucestershire, England.
The 48-year-old Moss said she had a romantic relationship with Depp from 1994 to 1998.
She was asked about an incident which occurred during a vacation the couple took to a resort in Jamaica.
“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did,” Moss said. “And there’d been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.”
“And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”
Heard’s lawyers declined to cross-examine Moss.
