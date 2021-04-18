Houthis' drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia condemned by UAE

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) issued a statement on Sunday condemning the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempts to attack civilians and civilian objects with explosive drones intercepted by Coalition Forces, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

WAM said that the UAE reiterated that the systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflected their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws.

Drone attacks on Saudi Arabia continue and WAM reported MoFAIC as stating that those fired in recent days are a grave escalation offering new evidence of the Houthis' aim to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts targeting the Kingdom's security.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the country's security and stability.

