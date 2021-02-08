US ‘deeply troubled’ by Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: Spokesperson

The United States is deeply troubled by continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and is calling on the militia group to cease further attacks on civilian areas, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“As the President is taking steps to end the war in Yemen and Saudi Arabia has endorsed a negotiated settlement, the United States is deeply troubled by continued Houthi attacks.

We call on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks impacting civilian areas inside Saudi Arabia and to halt any new military offensives inside Yemen, which only bring more suffering to the Yemeni people,” Prince said in a statement.

“We urge the Houthis to refrain from destabilizing actions and demonstrate their commitment to constructively engage in UN Special Envoy Griffiths’ efforts to achieve peace. The time is now to find an end to this conflict,” he added.

The Arab Coalition said on Sunday that it has intercepted four explosive Houthi drones launched towards Saudi Arabia.

The drone incident is the second in less than 24 hours after the coalition intercepted and destroyed another explosives-laden drone attack late on Saturday night.

