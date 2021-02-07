Arab Coalition intercepts second Houthi drone in 24 hours targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition said on Sunday that it has intercepted an explosive Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia.

“The Houthi militias continue to violate international humanitarian law by trying to target civilians,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We are taking measures to deal with the sources of the threat in accordance with international humanitarian law,” they added.

The drone attack is the second in less than 24 hours after the coalition intercepted and destroyed another explosives-laden drone late on Saturday night.

On Friday, the United States said it will reverse a last-minute decision by the Trump administration to designate Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organization, according to US officials. The designation was first made by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shortly before he left office, despite his efforts to push through the designation months before.

The United States will end its support for military operations in Yemen, but it will continue to help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and land, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

