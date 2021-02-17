.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Houthis Drone hit ny Arab coliation
A Houthi drone destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)

Arab Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Forces that belong to the Arab Coalition intercepted on Wednesday an explosive-laden drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson said.

The Houthis’ attempts to attack civilians in the Kingdom constitute as a “war crime,” the spokesperson added.

The coalition is taking the necessary measures to ensure that civilians in Saudi Arabia are protected at all times, according to the spokesperson.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This comes a day after the coalition destroyed yet another Houthi explosive drone that was launched towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition announced it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that was heading towards the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Scraps from the drone were scattered around the airport after the coalition intercepted the attack, a spokesperson said. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Remnants of the wreckage from the explosive drone that tried to target Abha Int’l Airport in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter/@SaudiEmbassyUSA)
Remnants of the wreckage from the explosive drone that tried to target Abha Int’l Airport in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter/@SaudiEmbassyUSA)

The Houthis have launched several attacks targeting the Kingdom and civilian objects, such as airports, in recent months.

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure.

Read more:

Houthi offensive on Yemen’s Marib threatens mass displacement, UN warns

Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading towards Abha Airport

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden  China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden 
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ
Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More