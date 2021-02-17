Arab Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Forces that belong to the Arab Coalition intercepted on Wednesday an explosive-laden drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson said.

The Houthis’ attempts to attack civilians in the Kingdom constitute as a “war crime,” the spokesperson added.

The coalition is taking the necessary measures to ensure that civilians in Saudi Arabia are protected at all times, according to the spokesperson.

This comes a day after the coalition destroyed yet another Houthi explosive drone that was launched towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition announced it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that was heading towards the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Scraps from the drone were scattered around the airport after the coalition intercepted the attack, a spokesperson said. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Houthis have launched several attacks targeting the Kingdom and civilian objects, such as airports, in recent months.

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure.

