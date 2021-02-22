Official delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar held a meeting in Kuwait on Monday to follow up on the developments of the AlUla Declaration, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The officials discussed joint mechanisms and procedures to implement the AlUla Declaration and stressed the importance of preserving Gulf unity, according to WAM.

They also discussed developing joint action in the interest of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and their citizens, and achieving stability and prosperity in the region.

The Qatari and Emirati delegations also praised the efforts of the Saudi Arabia for hosting the 41st GCC Summit in AlUla.

The AlUla Declaration signed at the conclusion of the GCC Summit marked a definitive end to the Gulf dispute with Qatar and restored full ties with Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Doha in 2017.

Watch: The GCC faces common challenges, including confronting Iran’s disruptive behavior especially Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, says #SaudiArabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the #GCCSummit in #AlUla.https://t.co/mom44B7I1f pic.twitter.com/TXHlathgv7 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 5, 2021

