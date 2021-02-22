.
UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration

The flags of the UAE and Qatar merged. (Supplied)
GCC dispute

UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Official delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar held a meeting in Kuwait on Monday to follow up on the developments of the AlUla Declaration, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The officials discussed joint mechanisms and procedures to implement the AlUla Declaration and stressed the importance of preserving Gulf unity, according to WAM.

They also discussed developing joint action in the interest of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and their citizens, and achieving stability and prosperity in the region.

The Qatari and Emirati delegations also praised the efforts of the Saudi Arabia for hosting the 41st GCC Summit in AlUla.

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows the leaders of the GCC countries. (AFP)
The AlUla Declaration signed at the conclusion of the GCC Summit marked a definitive end to the Gulf dispute with Qatar and restored full ties with Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Doha in 2017.

