.
.
.
.
Language

Oman supports Saudi Arabia’s response on Khashoggi report

Jamal Khashoggi (AFP)
A file photo of the late Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AFP)

Oman supports Saudi Arabia’s response on Khashoggi report

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Oman on Saturday said it stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in its position regarding the report by the United States Congress on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, according to the official Oman News Agency.

The Saudi government completely rejects the negative, false, and unacceptable assessment of the US intel report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership regarding the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Sultanate’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its position regarding the report that was provided to the US Congress on the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, may God have mercy on him,” Oman News Agency reported.

Oman’s foreign ministry added that it appreciates “the efforts and actions of the competent judicial authorities in the Kingdom regarding the case and its circumstances.”

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also support Saudi Arabia’s position on the US intelligence report on the killing of Khashoggi.

The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation (GCC) Council Nayef al-Hajraf expressed his support for the statements made by Saudi Arabia on the United States’ intel report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership regarding the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi, the council said in a statement on Saturday.

The assessment on the Saudi Arabian leadership’s involvement in the murder of Khashoggi is not based on conclusive evidence, al-Hajraf said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi

UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi

Sons of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi say they pardon killers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson
Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More