Oman supports Saudi Arabia’s response on Khashoggi report

Oman on Saturday said it stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in its position regarding the report by the United States Congress on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, according to the official Oman News Agency.

The Saudi government completely rejects the negative, false, and unacceptable assessment of the US intel report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership regarding the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Sultanate’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its position regarding the report that was provided to the US Congress on the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, may God have mercy on him,” Oman News Agency reported.

Oman’s foreign ministry added that it appreciates “the efforts and actions of the competent judicial authorities in the Kingdom regarding the case and its circumstances.”

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also support Saudi Arabia’s position on the US intelligence report on the killing of Khashoggi.

The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation (GCC) Council Nayef al-Hajraf expressed his support for the statements made by Saudi Arabia on the United States’ intel report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership regarding the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi, the council said in a statement on Saturday.

The assessment on the Saudi Arabian leadership’s involvement in the murder of Khashoggi is not based on conclusive evidence, al-Hajraf said.

