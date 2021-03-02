Saudi Arabia: Houthi military projectile fell in Jazan, injured 5 civilians

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said on Tuesday a military projectile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia fell in the Kingdom’s southern Jazan region, injuring at least five civilians.

The Saudi authorities said the projectile fell in a public street, and the injured were three Saudi citizens and two Yemenis who were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

The projectile's debris damaged two houses, a grocery store, and three civilian cars.

The Arab Coalition has reported in recent weeks increased aerial attacks launched by Houthis in Yemen towards civilian areas in the Kingdom.

The Jazan attack comes two days after the Arab Coalition said it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, and destroyed six armed drones launched towards cities in the kingdom’s south.

Riyadh said a Houthi drone attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at an airport in Abha mid-February.

