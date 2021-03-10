Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to the UAE on Thursday, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday citing an anonymous official.

“The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement, had no details on Netanyahu's agenda. But Israeli media said he would be meeting Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayd Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi before returning to Israel,” AP reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin invitations to visit their respective countries, state news agency WAM had reported in November.

The UAE normalized ties with Israel after a US-brokered deal which was announced at the White House on August 13 and signed in Washington on September 15. The two countries exchanged ambassadors and setup embassies.

The UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank. The UAE also abolished on August 29 a previous law that mandated an economic boycott of Israel.

In December, the Gulf country activated tourist entry visas through airlines and travel and tourism offices for Israeli passport holders until the ratification of mutual visa waivers.

The Head of Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, Eitan Naeh, said recently Israel was looking into potential road traffic with the UAE to further develop the bilateral trade corridor.

