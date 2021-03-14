.
Royal Saudi Air Force in Greece for joint air drills over the Mediterranean Sea

The Saudi Air Force and its Greek counterpart will conduct air sorties and joint exercises in the sky of the Mediterranean Sea. (SPA)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Units from the Royal Saudi Air Force have arrived in the Greek island of Crete ahead of the Falcon Eye 1 drill maneuvers exercises set to be carried out during this month.

The Saudi Air Force and its Greek counterpart will conduct air sorties and joint exercises in the sky of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Air Force group was received by Saudi Ambassador in the Greek capital Dr. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, Commander of the Air Force group taking part in the drill Col. Pilot Abdulrahman bin Saeed Al-Shihri and Military Liaison Officer at the Saudi Embassy in Athens Lt. Col. Rashid bin Abdulaziz Al-Oubudi.

“We completed the arrival all the crews joining these exercises from the Royal Saudi Air Force for the Falcon Eye 1 to be held here at the Greek island of Crete. The aim of these is to increase cooperation with our Greek counterparts, exchange experiences between the two sides and test out our combat readiness,” Col. Pilot Abdulrahman Al-Shihri told Al Arabiya.

