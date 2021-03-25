Iran-backed Houthis must decide if they are with or against Yemeni people: US

The Iran-backed Houthis must decide if they are with or against the people of Yemen, the US State Department said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed and welcomed Yemen's support for a "comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire and UN-led political talks," a statement from Blinken's office read.

Blinken also commended the Yemeni premier for his efforts to ease the suffering of Yemenis, "including authorizing the arrival of four fuel ships at Hodeidah port to help mitigate the fuel shortage facing the country and get much-needed help to the people of Yemen."

The top US diplomat stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and a "durable and inclusive peace agreement to enable full economic recovery and to address the humanitarian crisis."

Yemen's government has voiced its willingness to reach a political solution to the yearslong war; however, the Iran-backed Houthis continue to escalate their cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and their offensive in Marib.

The State Department told Al Arabiya that it did not recognize Iran's ambassador to "the Houthis," which they claim is their envoy to Yemen.

Washington also called on the Houthis to allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Yemen.

