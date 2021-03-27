Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session

Saudi Arabia is committed to taking legislative and procedural measures to ensure the rights of women in the Kingdom are protected, the Secretary General of the Family Affairs Council Dr. Hala al-Twaijri said on Friday.

The Kingdom aims to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and support their full participation in the development of the country, al-Twaijri said during the 65th session of the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

The goals to improve women’s status and ensure their rights are protected are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, she added.

Vision 2030 is a set of economic reform plans introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which includes amendments that advance Saudi Arabian women in various fields.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 includes a comprehensive national plan for development, including the National Transformation Program, which aimed to raise the rate of women’s participation in the labor market to 25 percent in 2020, according to al-Twaijri.

The Kingdom exceeded the target by 31 percent by the end of 2020, she said, adding that Saudi Arabian women took up many leadership positions in various fields last year.

The UN’s CSW session was to confirm the active role of women, ensure their rights, support and empowerment, the secretary general told Saudi Press Agency.

The session also highlighted the importance of protecting women from violence and any obstruction to their progress, she added.

