.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session

Secretary General of the Family Affairs Council Dr. Hala al-Twaijri. (Twitter)
Secretary General of the Family Affairs Council Dr. Hala al-Twaijri. (Twitter)
Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia is committed to taking legislative and procedural measures to ensure the rights of women in the Kingdom are protected, the Secretary General of the Family Affairs Council Dr. Hala al-Twaijri said on Friday.

The Kingdom aims to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and support their full participation in the development of the country, al-Twaijri said during the 65th session of the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The goals to improve women’s status and ensure their rights are protected are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, she added.

Vision 2030 is a set of economic reform plans introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which includes amendments that advance Saudi Arabian women in various fields.

Saudi women walk past a mural painting showing King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tahliya street in the capital Riyadh on December 5, 2019. (AFP)
Saudi women walk past a mural painting showing King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tahliya street in the capital Riyadh on December 5, 2019. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 includes a comprehensive national plan for development, including the National Transformation Program, which aimed to raise the rate of women’s participation in the labor market to 25 percent in 2020, according to al-Twaijri.

The Kingdom exceeded the target by 31 percent by the end of 2020, she said, adding that Saudi Arabian women took up many leadership positions in various fields last year.

The UN’s CSW session was to confirm the active role of women, ensure their rights, support and empowerment, the secretary general told Saudi Press Agency.

The session also highlighted the importance of protecting women from violence and any obstruction to their progress, she added.

Read more:

Ambassador Princess Reema: Saudi Arabia committed to championing women

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture achieves workplace gender balance

First but not last: Meet the Saudi Arabian women making their mark in the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry  Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry 
‘No to Islamic Republic’: Iran opposition seeks to unify in anti-regime campaign ‘No to Islamic Republic’: Iran opposition seeks to unify in anti-regime campaign
CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag
Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media
Rafik al-Hariri’s murder was ‘Iranian-Syrian decision,’ executed by Hezbollah: Tlass Rafik al-Hariri’s murder was ‘Iranian-Syrian decision,’ executed by Hezbollah: Tlass
Taliban threatens to resume fighting in Afghanistan if troops do not withdraw Taliban threatens to resume fighting in Afghanistan if troops do not withdraw

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More