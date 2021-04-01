Britain welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative: Raab

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia’s plan to plant 10 billion trees within the “Saudi Arabia Green Initiative” and the “Middle East Green Initiative” announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We welcome Saudi Arabia’s plan to plant 10 billion trees, combat pollution and preserve marine life as an important step in their climate ambition,” Raab said in a tweet.

“As COP26 (the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow) President we’ll work with Saudi Arabia to support their drive to protect the planet ahead of COP26,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced earlier this week the “Saudi Arabia Green Initiative” and the “Middle East Green Initiative” that will both chart the Kingdom and the region’s direction in protecting land.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and that, as our pioneering role in stabilizing energy markets during the oil and gas era, we will act to lead the next green era,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the announcement of the initiatives.

The Green Initiative highlights the Kingdom’s drive to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels and repair some of the damage done by their use, and aims to reduce Saudi Arabia’s contribution to global carbon emissions by more than 4 percent.

