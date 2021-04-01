.
.
.
.
Language

Britain welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative: Raab

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi on September 30, 2020. (Nhac Nguyen/AFP)
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (AFP)

Britain welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative: Raab

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia’s plan to plant 10 billion trees within the “Saudi Arabia Green Initiative” and the “Middle East Green Initiative” announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We welcome Saudi Arabia’s plan to plant 10 billion trees, combat pollution and preserve marine life as an important step in their climate ambition,” Raab said in a tweet.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As COP26 (the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow) President we’ll work with Saudi Arabia to support their drive to protect the planet ahead of COP26,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced earlier this week the “Saudi Arabia Green Initiative” and the “Middle East Green Initiative” that will both chart the Kingdom and the region’s direction in protecting land.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and that, as our pioneering role in stabilizing energy markets during the oil and gas era, we will act to lead the next green era,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the announcement of the initiatives.

The Green Initiative highlights the Kingdom’s drive to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels and repair some of the damage done by their use, and aims to reduce Saudi Arabia’s contribution to global carbon emissions by more than 4 percent.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative

Russia will work on the Saudi Green Initiative, says sovereign wealth fund CEO

Saudi Arabia launches green campaign to plant 10 mln trees in seven months

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh  Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government
Saudi Arabia, Iraq establish joint $3 billion fund during Kadhimi visit to Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Iraq establish joint $3 billion fund during Kadhimi visit to Riyadh

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More