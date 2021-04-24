.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai Customs seizes 56kg of illegal drugs from airports in Q1 2020

Passengers at Dubai International Airport on May 22, 2020, after resumption of some Emirates flights amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Passengers at Dubai International Airport on May 22, 2020, after resumption of some Emirates flights amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Crime

Dubai Customs seizes 56kg of illegal drugs from airports in Q1 2020

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai Customs has seized 56 kilograms worth of illegal drugs from airports including 11.9 kilograms of marijuana and 9.6 kilograms of cocaine between January and the end of March 2021.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Illicit pills totaling 3,951 were confiscated over the same period, and the airports’ Passenger Operations Department completed 8,900 customs declarations.

Four million bags and two million passengers passed through airports in the emirate in that time, according to the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency WAM.

A total of 294 seizures were made, 24 relating to customs violations and 180 for criminal matters.

“The Passenger Operations Department goes above and beyond to ensure a pleasant travel experience for all passengers coming to Dubai airports,” said Ibrahim Kamali, director of passenger operations department in a statement to WAM.

“For this we adopt the best and most advanced technologies and AI applications.”

He added that Dubai was ready to welcome international visitors for the Expo 2020 exhibition scheduled for October.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling

Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia

Saudi Customs foils 2.4 mln narcotic tablet smuggling attempt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling
President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’ President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’
Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19 Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma
Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More