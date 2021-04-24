Dubai Customs seizes 56kg of illegal drugs from airports in Q1 2020

Dubai Customs has seized 56 kilograms worth of illegal drugs from airports including 11.9 kilograms of marijuana and 9.6 kilograms of cocaine between January and the end of March 2021.

Illicit pills totaling 3,951 were confiscated over the same period, and the airports’ Passenger Operations Department completed 8,900 customs declarations.

Four million bags and two million passengers passed through airports in the emirate in that time, according to the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency WAM.

A total of 294 seizures were made, 24 relating to customs violations and 180 for criminal matters.

“The Passenger Operations Department goes above and beyond to ensure a pleasant travel experience for all passengers coming to Dubai airports,” said Ibrahim Kamali, director of passenger operations department in a statement to WAM.

“For this we adopt the best and most advanced technologies and AI applications.”

He added that Dubai was ready to welcome international visitors for the Expo 2020 exhibition scheduled for October.

