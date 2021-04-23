Saudi Arabia to prohibit Lebanese fruits, vegetables shipments due to drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia has decided to prohibit the consignments of Lebanese fruits and vegetables from entering or transiting through the Kingdom which will be effective as of 9 a.m. on April 25, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The decision is expected to remain in effect until the concerned Lebanese authorities provide sufficient and reliable guarantees that they will take the necessary steps to halt systemic drug smuggling operations.

The Saudi Interior Ministry has decided to take the step after finding an increased activity in drug smuggling originating from Lebanon or passing through its territory into Saudi Arabia and through the Kingdom’s neighboring countries, according to SPA.

It has also been found that vegetables and fruits were the primary consignments used for smuggling the drugs.

The preventive measures were taken by Saudi Arabia’s authorities to protect the Kingdom’s citizens and residents from anything that could potentially jeopardize their safety and security, after finding that no practical measures were taken to curb these practices despite numerous attempts to urge the concerned Lebanese authorities to do so.

In addition, the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, will continue to follow up and monitor other consignments coming from Lebanon, to consider the need to take similar measures towards such activity.

The Interior Ministry statement also affirmed that it will continue to monitor everything that targeted the security of the Kingdom and protect its citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, be it from Lebanon or other countries, and take necessary measures to address it.

The decision came after a smuggling attempt took place on Friday, carrying over 2.4 million amphetamine narcotic tablets into the Kingdom which were hidden in a pomegranate fruit shipment coming from Lebanon, which was foiled and seized by Saudi Customs, SPA reported.

According to an official statement made by the spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), Captain Mohammed al-Nujaidi, there were five culprits involved in the incident, one of whom was an emigrant while the other four were citizens.

The detainees are expected to first go through legal procedures prior to undergoing public prosecution.

