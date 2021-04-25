.
.
.
.
Language

UAE, Egypt leaders discuss latest regional developments during official Cairo visit

2726049358926208238
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has arrived in Cairo on Saturday and met with Sisi. (WAM)

UAE, Egypt leaders discuss latest regional developments during official Cairo visit

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi have met in Cairo to discuss the latest regional developments and efforts to “consolidate joint action across all fronts.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has arrived in Cairo on Saturday and met with Sisi where they discussed the latest regional and international developments of interest alongside UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments of the global battle against COVID-19 and the two countries' efforts to stem the fallout of the pandemic,” UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

“Sheikh Mohamed re-affirmed the UAE's determination to maintain continual channels of coordination and discussions with Egypt regarding ways of addressing regional issues and crises,” WAM added.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Top Content
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military
Three killed in attack on Iran fuel tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack Three killed in attack on Iran fuel tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack
Lebanon launches first electric car amidst crisis Lebanon launches first electric car amidst crisis
Videos surface online reportedly showing Iran-backed Houthi child soldier recruitment Videos surface online reportedly showing Iran-backed Houthi child soldier recruitment
Biden declares 1915 Armenian genocide. What happened in 1915? Biden declares 1915 Armenian genocide. What happened in 1915?
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More