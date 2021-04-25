UAE, Egypt leaders discuss latest regional developments during official Cairo visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi have met in Cairo to discuss the latest regional developments and efforts to “consolidate joint action across all fronts.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has arrived in Cairo on Saturday and met with Sisi where they discussed the latest regional and international developments of interest alongside UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments of the global battle against COVID-19 and the two countries' efforts to stem the fallout of the pandemic,” UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

“Sheikh Mohamed re-affirmed the UAE's determination to maintain continual channels of coordination and discussions with Egypt regarding ways of addressing regional issues and crises,” WAM added.