Saudi Arabia’s FM, Abu Dhabi’s Crown prince discuss regional developments

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have met in Abu Dhabi’s presidential palace Qasr Al Watan to discuss the latest regional developments and efforts to “consolidate joint action across all fronts.”

According to a statement released by Saudi Press Agency, Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes for further progress and prosperity of “the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates”.

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince also conveyed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the Crown Prince.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields to serve their aspirations, in addition to discussing developments in regional and international events and issues of common interest.

