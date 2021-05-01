Saudi Arabia reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,048 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 6,968 people have now died from causes related to the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 418,411 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities in the country arrested 27 people in the city of Medina for not flouting isolation rules after testing positive for COVID-19, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

More than eight million people have now been inoculated against the virus in Saudi Arabia.

