.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

File photo of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
File photo of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

Saudi Arabia reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,048 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 6,968 people have now died from causes related to the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 418,411 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities in the country arrested 27 people in the city of Medina for not flouting isolation rules after testing positive for COVID-19, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

More than eight million people have now been inoculated against the virus in Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID

Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods

‘It’s not the same’: French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ancient stone structures in Saudi Arabia older than previously thought Ancient stone structures in Saudi Arabia older than previously thought
Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security
Top Content
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Australia threatens jail time for violators of India travel ban amid COVID-19 surge Australia threatens jail time for violators of India travel ban amid COVID-19 surge
Car bomb kills at least 30, injures dozens in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province Car bomb kills at least 30, injures dozens in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More