Saudi Arabia has intercepted 626 drones, 369 ballistic missiles so far

The Arab Coalition has intercepted 626 drones, 369 ballistic missiles, 68 explosive-laden boats, and 204 naval mines launched by the Iranian backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Over the past months the Arab Coalition has repeatedly intercepted and destroyed explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drones targeting Saudi Arabia.

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure.

Currently, the Houthis have control of the Yemeni capital Sana’a, while the government is based in the city of Aden.

