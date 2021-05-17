.
Kuwait summons Czech envoy after pro-Israel post

Kuwait Tower City Skyline glowing at night. (Lukas Bischoff via iStock)
Kuwait summons Czech envoy after pro-Israel post

Kuwait summoned Monday the ambassador of the Czech Republic in the Gulf country after a social media post in support of Israel stirred nationwide online criticism.

This comes as Israeli air strikes continued to hammer the Gaza Strip after a week of violence that has killed more than 200 people, the large majority Palestinian.

Martin Dvorak uploaded on his personal Instagram account an image of himself, with an Israeli flag, along with a statement that said: “I stand with Israel.”

On Monday, he deleted the post and issued a letter of apology that said he was “extremely remorseful.”

