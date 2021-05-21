.
King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas Saudi Arabia’s support

File photo shows Saudi King Salman receiving Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh. (File photo: SPA)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has assured Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of the Kingdom’s support for the Palestinian cause and people, according to a readout of their phone call on Friday.

According to an official statement, King Salman has also instructed Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Fahran to continue efforts at international forums to support the Palestinian position.

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM

Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Gaza strip and said it appreciates the Egyptian and international efforts in this regard, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

“We appreciate the Egyptian efforts and the efforts of the international parties to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and affirm the continuation of our endeavors to fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

The statement also reaffirmed the kingdom's continuation of efforts with allies to reach a resolution.

