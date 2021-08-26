UAE joins int’l community to bolster humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan: WAM

The United Arab Emirates said it was committed to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity by providing humanitarian assistance to support peace and stability in Afghanistan, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The UAE is currently playing a significant role in evacuation operations, with the number of Afghans and foreign nationals who have been evacuated since the beginning of August to date reaching 36,500 today,” the statement on WAM read.

On August 20, the UAE agreed to host 5,000 Afghans evacuated from the country on their way to third countries.

Following a request from US, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation “announced that it would host the Afghan nationals after which time they would travel on to other nations,” the statement added.

“Since its founding as a nation, the UAE has championed a humanitarian approach that protects the most vulnerable and extends a hand of assistance to other countries in times of need,” the Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the UAE foreign ministry, Salem Mohammed al-Zaabi, said.

WAM said the UAE facilitated the evacuation of over 28,000 individuals, in addition to 8,500 coming to the UAE via national carriers and UAE airports.

Read more:

White House says 13,400 people evacuated from Afghanistan in one day; total is 95,700

Former Afghan minister working as pizza delivery in Germany

France’s foreign minister in UAE to oversee Afghan exodus