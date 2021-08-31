.
UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral relations 

The flags of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. (iStock)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, discussed bilateral relations with Turkey in a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The two leaders “reviewed the prospects of reinforcing the relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples,” WAM said.

The two leaders also discussed several international and regional issues of interest, according to the report.

The meeting comes over a week after Erdogan held a rare meeting with a senior UAE official about improving relations between the two countries.

Erdogan said that the talks on August 19 with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan focused on economic cooperation.

Relations between Turkey and several Arab countries have been strained over Turkish interference in Libya and rival claims to Eastern Mediterranean waters.

