Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones that belong to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemeni airspace, the coalition’s spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said on Wednesday.

The Houthis are deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects, the spokesman said, adding that coalition forces would be taking the necessary operational measures to protect them.

Shortly after announcing that one explosive drone was destroyed in Yemen’s airspace, the Arab Coalition said a second one was also destroyed.

Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The attempted attack comes a day after eight people were injured when the coalition destroyed another Houthi drone that had targeted the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The coalition was able to destroy the drone before it hit the airport, but shrapnel from the drone scattered around the premises, causing injuries and damage to a civilian aircraft.

That was the second attempted attack on Abha airport in less than 24 hours.

“At (0906) Tuesday (31 August 2021), a second attempt to target traveling civilians and staff at Abha International Airport by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia using a bomb-laden drone was thwarted,” al-Maliki said in a statement.

A Bangladeshi worker is in critical condition as a result, while two Indians and another Bangladeshi worker were in moderate risk, the spokesman said.

Another Bangladeshi worker, one Nepali worker, an Indian worker, and a Saudi national sustained minor injuries, he added.

A 320 commercial aircraft was also damaged in the attack, al-Maliki said.

The Houthis regularly launch attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemeni areas under the control of the internationally-recognized government. Iran backs the group in its fight against the Yemeni Armed Forces and supplies the Houthis with weapons, drones, and military training as well.

