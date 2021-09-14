Abu Dhabi court sentences Emirati man to death for killing his father

The Al Ain Criminal Court in Abu Dhabi has sentenced a young Emirati man to death for killing his father, the emirate’s Judicial Department reported on Monday.

The man, whose age was not revealed by the court, stabbed his father 36 times, and damaged his brother’s car as he tried to rush his father to hospital due to the wounds. The accused repeatedly crashed into his brother’s car to stop him from getting his father to the hospital.

The perpetrator constantly asked his father for money to buy drugs and used to physically abuse his father if he was refused money, the court revealed in a statement.

The man was sentenced to death by retribution after the authorities decided not to grant him a pardon for what he had done.

Court records revealed that the perpetrator was previously convicted for drug abuse and had been placed in a rehabilitation clinic.

The murder took place in Ramadan this year, but the exact date of the incident was not disclosed.

The man is said to have lured his father into the courtyard of their home to discuss a matter, which has so far been undisclosed, before the stabbing took place.

“As soon as the victim came within an appropriate distance, the accused stabbed him 36 times with a blunt object in different parts of his body. The accused’s brother, seeing the incident from the balcony of his room, rushed down to the hall of the house, placed his father in his car and tried to take him to the hospital. However, the accused, in his own vehicle, hurriedly blocked his brother’s way and crashed his car against his brother’s vehicle several times to the point of making it inoperable,” the statement read.

The second brother, who was outside the house at the time, contacted the police to alert them of the situation after hearing his father shouting.

Premeditated murder

Al Ain’s Family Prosecution referred the accused to the criminal court for premeditated murder. The man was then also accused for purposely damaging his brother’s car by crashing into it with his own vehicle “while he was aware of the presence of his father, the victim, inside the vehicle” with the intention of preventing him from being rescued and to “accomplish his crime,” the court said.

“The defense argued that the accused committed the crime under the influence of a temporary state of insanity resulting from drug abuse, relying on the accused’s statements that he could not remember any of the facts of the crime, which was denied by the medical committee which stressed that the accused was responsible for his actions and statements at the time of the incident.”

