Riyadh’s inaugural Global Medical Biotechnology Summit: What to expect

The inaugural Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2021 (RGMBS) is set take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital Tuesday and will see an international participation to review and discuss the role of biotechnology in developing medical solutions.

The summit targets biomedical and health research experts, clinicians, faculty, students, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experts.

The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit also targets health research funders, health government representatives, and research and development (R&D) experts and administrators.

According to its website, the summit aims to “push the boundaries of our existing thinking and practices towards a targeted and sustainable medical biotechnology enterprise in Saudi Arabia.”

Under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince, HRH Minister of National Guard will be inaugurating the events of Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit Today on the 14th of September.#RGMBS2021 #RiyadhGlobalSummit2021 pic.twitter.com/mZBEnHrcn6 — Riyadh Global Medical BioTechnology Summit 2021 (@RGMBS2021) September 14, 2021

The summit, which will be inaugurated by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, will propose models and opportunities for biotechnology development and academic-industrial partnerships.

It will also address challenges and opportunities that will impact the country, the region and the rest of the world.

“Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit will bring together thought leaders in the field to push the boundaries of our existing thinking and practice and propose innovative models that will impact the country, the region and the rest of the world with direct impact on health and economy,” Bandar al-Knawy, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and the President, said.

Al-Knawy is also the president of King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences.

“We aim at bringing together in a unique interactive and dynamic global summit key local and international players in biotech R&D and industry and to formulate what will be the Riyadh Declaration for Biotechnology in order to make Saudi Arabia a gateway to thriving biotechnology,” he added.

