Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea

Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates met in the Red Sea Friday, a Saudi official said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed were pictured after having a “cordial” meeting in the Red Sea, tweeted Bader Al Asaker, the director of the Crown Prince’s office.

