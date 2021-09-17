Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea
Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates met in the Red Sea Friday, a Saudi official said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed were pictured after having a “cordial” meeting in the Red Sea, tweeted Bader Al Asaker, the director of the Crown Prince’s office.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
لقاء ودي أخوي بالبحر الأحمر— بدر العساكر Bader Al Asaker (@Badermasaker) September 17, 2021
يجمع سمو سيدي الأمير محمد بن سلمان وأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، ومستشار الأمن الوطني في دولة الإمارات الشيخ طحنون بن زايد آل نهيان. pic.twitter.com/2nAUJ8HPM5