.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea

  • Font
From L to R: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed. (Twitter/Badermasaker)
From L to R: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed. (Twitter/Badermasaker)

Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates met in the Red Sea Friday, a Saudi official said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed were pictured after having a “cordial” meeting in the Red Sea, tweeted Bader Al Asaker, the director of the Crown Prince’s office.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
Top Content
UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties
Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs
Saudi Arabia reveals state-of-the-art World Defense Show model Saudi Arabia reveals state-of-the-art World Defense Show model
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
US State Department approves $500 mln military deal with Saudi Arabia US State Department approves $500 mln military deal with Saudi Arabia
China’s President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism China’s President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More