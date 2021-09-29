Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has announced a $13 billion (SAR50 billion) strategy to develop the Aseer region into a tourist destination, with plans to attract 10 million visitors by 2030.

The development strategy under the theme of ‘The Arabian Highland’ aims to achieve a comprehensive, unprecedented and sustainable growth in the region, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The allocated funds will finance major vital projects from different sources and develop tourism attractions on and around the peaks of the Aseer mountains, turning the region into an all-year-round world destination.

The region will rely on the beauty of its nature and its rich culture, which combines authenticity and modernity. The strategy will also contribute to the social and economic prosperity of the region.

The Crown Prince also announced that the strategy aims to make the Aseer region a year-round world tourist destination catering to visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The Crown Prince said the Arabian Highland project aims to attract both local and international investments, which will contribute to producing effective and sustainable economic growth. It will also help provide vast new job opportunities, while raising the quality of life and improving the region’s basic services and infrastructure, including communication, healthcare, transport, he said.

The plans are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan – a reform plan put forth by the Crown Prince to transform and diversify the Kingdom’s economy investment and ensuring sustained social and economic progress.

