Saudi Arabia’s entertainment chief announces ‘Riyadh Season 2’ activities

A screenshot of a promotional video ad to promote the upcoming Riyadh Season 2021. (Supplied via GEA)
Saudi Vision 2030

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has announced the planned activities of the upcoming “Riyadh Season 2,” with more than 20 million people expected to visit and attend the various planned events.

Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and President of Riyadh Season, posted a tweet on which included an advertising poster entitled “Riyadh Season 2 in numbers.”

‘Saudi Seasons’ will return with bigger, more diverse entertainment events Life ‘Saudi Seasons’ will return with bigger, more diverse entertainment events

According to the details announced, the upcoming Riyadh Season will host 70 concerts of Arab singers and musicians, in addition to 6 concerts with global artists, a free wrestling match, and an international match.

Al-Sheikh stated that the Riyadh Season 2 is scheduled to be held in an area of 5.4 million square meters across 14 regions of the capital and that the season will include the establishment of 7,500 events.

The festivities will also include at least 200 restaurants and 70 cafés that were recently launched as well as 350 theatrical performances and productions, in addition to 18 Arab plays and six international plays. Over 100 interactive experiences and 10 international exhibitions will also be held.

“With the planning and support of His Highness, may God protect him, and in cooperation with several thankful parties, soon we will dazzle the world with Saudi hands,” Al-Sheikh tweeted.

The “Riyadh Season” was first held in 2019 between October 11, 2019, until the 18th of January 2020. Activities during the inaugural season saw more than 10 million venue visits at the time.

