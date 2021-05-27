.
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals

Over 400,000 people attended the 3-day festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: MDL Beast supplied)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has allowed the resumption of entertainment activities for individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“We, the General Entertainment Authority, announce the resumption of entertainment activities in accordance with the protocols established to ensure the safety of all,” Chairman of the Saudi Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh said in a tweet.

Attendees will be required to present proof of vaccination using the Kingdom's official Tawakalna mobile application while entertainment venues will be allowed to operate at 40 percent capacity, according to a circular.

Masks and social distancing will still be required regardless of vaccination. A minimum distance of 1.5 meters between individuals and those are not wearing a mask properly will not be allowed to enter entertainment venues, the authoritiy said.

Event organizers will be required to apply for a permit through the GEA and ticket sales must be done online, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
