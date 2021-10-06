.
Arab Coalition intercepts three explosive-laden boats launched by Houthis in Yemen

An oil tanker docks at the port of Hodeidah, Yemen October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
An oil tanker docks at the port of Hodeidah, Yemen October 17, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Arab Coalition intercepts three explosive-laden boats launched by Houthis in Yemen

Al Arabiya English

Published:

The Arab Coalition has successfully intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea, launched by Iran-backed-Houthi militia in Yemen.

"The coalition's efforts have contributed to protecting navigation and global trade in the Bab al-Mandab strait. Our efforts contributed to protecting shipping lanes in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea" the coalition said.

The Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, stressed the importance of the full implementation of the Riyadh Agreement to support stability and the functioning of state institutions.

Grundberg said, on Wednesday, that there is an urgent need to change course and work towards an inclusive political settlement that ends the conflict completely and allows Yemen to recover and grow.

Read more:

UN envoy visits Yemen for talks with PM, separatists

Saudi FM meets with UN Special Envoy for Yemen in Riyadh

Two children killed in Houthi missile strikes on Yemen's Marib

