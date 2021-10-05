.
Saudi FM meets with UN Special Envoy for Yemen in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Riyadh. (KSAMOFA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Saudi foreign ministry reported.

The two sides discussed bilateral issues.

Earlier, the Kingdom’s Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Acting Commander of the Joint Forces Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salem al-Azima met with Grundberg in the Saudi capital on Monday.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Arab Coalition, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA reported that Grundberg and al-Azima discussed developments in Yemen and Saudi Arabia’s stance in supporting and facilitating humanitarian operations and the reconstruction of Yemen.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s initiative to end Yemen’s conflict in talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, SPA reported.

The Crown Prince stressed the Saudi stance on the importance of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire under UN supervision, allowing oil shipments to enter Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah and opening Sanaa international airport to selected destinations aside from allowing humanitarian flights.

