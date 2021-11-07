.
Catmosphere’s wild cats awareness campaign sees Saudi, global participation

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the US takes part in Catwalk 2021. (Twitter)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday was among the global participants in ‘Catwalk 2021,’ an initiative by Catmosphere to raise awareness about the preservation of wild cats, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the ‘Catwalk 2021’ global initiative to walk a distance of 7 kilometers to raise awareness of the need to preserve wild cats, including the endangered Arabian leopard,” the press agency reported.

The foreign ministry participated in an event for the initiative held in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter (DQ) in Saudi Arabia.

The awareness campaign also encourages people to exercise outdoors.

‘Catwalk’ is an initiative by Catmosphere Foundation, which was founded by Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US.

“The Embassy is proud to have taken part in Catwalk 2021 today to raise awareness on Big Cats conservation efforts,” Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the US said.

“We hope today’s walk will be remembered as a milestone in the effort to save Big Cats, including Saudi Arabia’s indigenous Arabian leopard,” the embassy added.

For her part, Princess Reema said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in the Catwalk initiative today to raise awareness of the importance of preserving wild cats, especially the Arabian leopard, which we seek in the Kingdom to preserve from extinction and return it to its natural environment through the efforts of The Royal Commission for AlUla.”

The DQ event was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Walid al-Khereiji, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Public Diplomacy, Fahad Abualnasr.

“Today, I was pleased to participate in the Catwalk initiative through walking. We must all encourage people to exercise and contribute to protecting the lives of wild cats to better maintain health and the environment,” al-Khereiji said.

